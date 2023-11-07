PHA opens a family park for public in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In line with special directives of Commissioner Sargodha, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Parks horticulture Authority Sargodha (PHA), has opened the recently established family recreational park for public here at 47 chak, commerce collage chowk, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Director General (DG) parks horticulture Authority Sargodha, Syed Touqeer Hayder Kazmi paid his visit to the family park and opened it for the public.

DG said that the park would provide recreational facilities and atmosphere to near and off localities and would help to increase the beautification of the area and decrease the environmental pollution through its greenery.

He said on the occasion that PHA institution was striving hard to provide best and atmosphere friendly recreational facilities to people and has taken revolutionary steps in Sargodha in this regard.