PHA Opens Lower Topa Park For General Public
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The newly constructed public park by the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi at Lower Topa, Murree has been opened for general public.
The PHA has provided state of the art recreational facilities at the park, nestled in the scenic hilly area.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shared the pictures and video of the Lower Topa Park on her X account.(https://x.com/MaryamNSharif/status/1849134443807834380)
According to a PHA spokesman, the chief minister appreciated the PHA Rawalpindi for the construction of Lower Topa Park, saying it would prove to be a best center of attraction and recreation for the local population and tourists.
PHA Director General Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, in a statement, said that about 68 kilometers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the Lower Topa Park was located in the beautiful scenic lush green hilly area.
The park, he said, had even gained a lot of popularity among the local people and tourists before its completion.
Ranjha said that the PHA as per the vision of Punjab chief minister was making all-out efforts to provide recreational facilities to the people.
The Authority was also playing a key role in the preservation of environment and tourism centers, besides elimination of smog, he added.
