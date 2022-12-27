PHA organises Christmas cake cutting ceremony in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tuesday organized a special ceremony in connection with Christmas at Sargodha office, on the special directives of Director General PHA Touqeer Haider Kazmi, aimed to distribute special gifts among Christian employees of the department.

DG, PHA, Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi, Chairman PHA Shafique Sindhu and other officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Touqeer Haider Kazmi cut the Christmas cake and distributed special gifts among the Christian employees.

DG PHA said: "islam gives due rights and religious freedom to followers of all religions".

He further said that founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said in his speech "you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan" .

Touqeer further said that white colour of our national flag represents minority communities in Pakistan.

"Pakistan is the country where people from all religions are free to spend their lives according to their religious beliefs and they can celebrate their religious activities and festivals freely", DG PHA said.