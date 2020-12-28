PHA organises Family Winter Festival

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organised three-day 'Annual Family Winter Festival' at Jilani Park to provide recreational entertainment for the people of provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organised three-day 'Annual Family Winter Festival' at Jilani Park to provide recreational entertainment for the people of provincial capital.

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood inaugurated the colourful event while PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Asif Mehmood said that the Family Winter Festival is a beautiful festival arranged by PHA for the people of Lahore, adding that various types of parade performances and events will be held in the festival.

He said that the three-day festival would continue till December 30 at Jilani Park.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani said that various types of cultural food stalls have also been set up in the festival. He added that a friendly cricket match between PHA and Tourism Department would also be played in the festival on December 30. He warned that there would be no entry in the park without mask, adding that PHA administration would take strict measures to implement government announced standards operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent COVID-19.