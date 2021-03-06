PHA organises light show in Jilani Park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday arranged laser light show at Jilani Park to entertain people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday arranged laser light show at Jilani Park to entertain people.

Various types of monuments based on Pakistani culture were put on display in the show.

This show was the part of Jashn-e-Bahara festival being celebrated by the PHA.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said that authority had always provided excellent recreational and entertainment opportunities for the people, adding that entire city was being decorated like a bride and citizens were enjoying a lot.

He maintained that a series of events regarding Jashan-e-Baharan would alsobe arranged in coming days.