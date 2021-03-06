UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Organises Light Show In Jilani Park

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:25 PM

PHA organises light show in Jilani Park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday arranged laser light show at Jilani Park to entertain people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday arranged laser light show at Jilani Park to entertain people.

Various types of monuments based on Pakistani culture were put on display in the show.

This show was the part of Jashn-e-Bahara festival being celebrated by the PHA.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said that authority had always provided excellent recreational and entertainment opportunities for the people, adding that entire city was being decorated like a bride and citizens were enjoying a lot.

He maintained that a series of events regarding Jashan-e-Baharan would alsobe arranged in coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

TIME features women leading India's farmer protest ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Super Saturday at Meyd ..

30 minutes ago

Publishers Club addresses state of Arabic-English ..

30 minutes ago

Jahania Gardezi congratulates Prime Minister Imran ..

23 minutes ago

Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by en ..

23 minutes ago

Nadeem Qureshi felicitates Prime Minister Khan ove ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.