PHA Organises Punjab Industrial Expo At Global Village
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin visited the Punjab Industrial Expo organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore at Global Village, Johar Town, on Sunday.
During the visit, Director General PHA Lahore Muhammad Tahir Wattoo briefed the Minister in detail regarding the objectives and arrangements of the event.
Minister Bilal Yasin praised the expo as a revolutionary initiative by the Government of Punjab to promote and empower local industries. He stated that the vibrant events and celebrations held as part of the expo have not only supported local entrepreneurs but have also captured the hearts of citizens.
He emphasized that the Primary aim of the expo is to encourage and uplift local industrialists.
In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, similar events will be regularly organized in the future to further strengthen the province’s industrial sector.
Bilal Yasin noted that the strong public interest in experiencing Punjab’s rich culture at the Global Village reflects the tremendous success of the event, which he described as a highly positive development. He added that the expo provides a wholesome entertainment experience for visitors of all ages.
On this occasion, the Minister congratulated DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and his team for their excellent arrangements and for offering the public an engaging cultural and recreational experience.
