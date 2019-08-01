PHA organises tree plantation awareness walk

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday organised a 'billion' tree plantation awareness walk from Jillani Park to Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday organised a 'billion' tree plantation awareness walk from Jillani Park to Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab president Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry started the walk by planting a sapling in Jillani park.

He said entire nation should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

PTI Punjab president said that PHA gardeners were source of pride for all of us.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said that walk was arranged with a vision to promote awareness regarding tree plantation among people.He said, "It is our moral and national obligation to plant saplings for coming generations with a vision to provide them good environment".

PTI leader Raja Rashid Hafeez, PHA chairman Yasir Gillani and others were participated in the walk.