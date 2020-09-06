UrduPoint.com
PHA Organized Ceremony Regarding Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

PHA organized ceremony regarding Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organized a ceremony to pay glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers and security forces of Pakistan in connection with Pakistan Defence Day, here at Liberty Roundabout.

Member Punjab Assembly Musaraat Jamshed Cheema, General Secretary Welfare Wing PTI Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and the families of the martyrs participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, MPA Musaraat Jamshed Cheema said that purpose of gathering was to pay tribute to the countries' heroes who rendered sacrifices for the safety of the country, adding that whole nation was standing by the Pakistan's security forces.

She said that 'Defence Day' reminds us about unmatchable scarifies in 1965 war. She maintained "We all stand shoulder by shoulder with our army and security forces." PHA Chairman said that every developed and successful nation was always remembered their heroes.

He added "We will defend our country till our last breath." He also thanked all the participants andorganizers of the event.

