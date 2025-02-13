Open Menu

PHA Organizes Children's Festival At Bagh-e-Jinnah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In connection with the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a Children's Festival at the Bagh-e-Jinnah Open Air Theater.

The festival offered special international superhero circus performances, rides for children, food stalls, and various recreational activities.

On the first day of the circus, both international and national performers showcased their unique acts, receiving great applause from the citizens. The outstanding performances by the artists were well appreciated by the spectators.

The Children’s Festival will continue from 13th February to 23rd February. There will be two shows each day. The first show will be from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM, and the second show will start at 8:30 PM for the public to enjoy. Citizens expressed their joy, noting that circus artists take great risks for the entertainment of the audience, making the circus stand out from other sports. Children will now be able to watch performances they previously saw only in movies or on tv in person.

