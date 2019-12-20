PHA Organizes Christmas Ceremony
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:39 PM
The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees on Friday organized a ceremony regarding Christmas at its headquarters here at Jilani Park
The ceremony was attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, Director General Muzaffar Khan and Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maher Wajid.
Yasir Gillani said the Christian community was playing a vital role in the country's development.
Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said, "it is our responsibility to protect the rights of minorities."