PHA organizes Christmas ceremony

(@imziishan)

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees on Friday organized a ceremony regarding Christmas at its headquarters here at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees on Friday organized a ceremony regarding Christmas at its headquarters here at Jilani Park.

The ceremony was attended by PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, Director General Muzaffar Khan and Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maher Wajid.

Yasir Gillani said the Christian community was playing a vital role in the country's development.

Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said, "it is our responsibility to protect the rights of minorities."