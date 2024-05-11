PHA Organizes ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging Festival 2024’ At Gorakhpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday organized a ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival 2024 at Gorakhpur.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak also visited the venue and congratulated the DG PHA for the successful organization of the Tent Pegging festival.
Director General, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on the occasion said that PHA, Rawalpindi succeeded to organize a historic ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival 2024 ’ at Gorakhpur Nursery.
Tent pegging is a game where a person on a horse rides fast and uses a sword or a long stick to hit and pick up a wooden peg as a target.
Teams from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the competitions. Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that Tent pegging is a traditional sport that started from the 18th century and this sport presents ‘our rich rural culture’.
Tent Pegging is very famous in the villages and fairs of Punjab and in recent years this sport is being watched and appreciated in the cities as well.The DG said that PHA is committed to providing sports and recreation facilities to the citizens.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naran road reopens for tourists after snow clearance6 minutes ago
-
200 power supply feeders affected due to rain16 minutes ago
-
ANF, Security Forces encounter hostile resistance during poppy elimination operation16 minutes ago
-
299 raids conducted on hideouts of drug-dealers16 minutes ago
-
383 shopkeepers held over Price Act violation35 minutes ago
-
Revamping of OWFC in progress rapidly36 minutes ago
-
After two decades Kohistan police apprehend suspect for killing three police officers46 minutes ago
-
DC Humaira Baloch vows to work tirelessly to address healthcare challenges46 minutes ago
-
German company official calls on CM55 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits vegetable market to review arrangements55 minutes ago
-
Govt to include cyber security, artificial intelligence in university curricula to empower youth: Me ..56 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland1 hour ago