PHA organizes ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival 2024’ at Gorakhpur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Saturday organized a ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival 2024 at Gorakhpur.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak also visited the venue and congratulated the DG PHA for the successful organization of the Tent Pegging festival.

Director General, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on the occasion said that PHA, Rawalpindi succeeded to organize a historic ‘Commissioner Tent Pegging festival 2024 ’ at Gorakhpur Nursery.

Tent pegging is a game where a person on a horse rides fast and uses a sword or a long stick to hit and pick up a wooden peg as a target.

Teams from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the competitions. Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that Tent pegging is a traditional sport that started from the 18th century and this sport presents ‘our rich rural culture’.

Tent Pegging is very famous in the villages and fairs of Punjab and in recent years this sport is being watched and appreciated in the cities as well.The DG said that PHA is committed to providing sports and recreation facilities to the citizens.