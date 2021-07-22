UrduPoint.com
PHA Organizes Dengue Awareness Walk

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday organized a dengue awareness walk at Jillani Park.

According to PHA sources here, the walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz and PHA Director General Javed Ahmad Qureshi.

People in the park were sensitized about the dengue preventive measures.

DC said that spray and other measures were being ensured to control dengue and added that breeding of mosquitoes could be overcome through keeping our environment neat and clean.

PHA DG Javed Ahmad Qureshi said that special fish had been left in ponds, lakes and waterfalls in parks to eat dengue larvae.

He further said that people should keep their homes, streets and areas clean to control dengue.

PHA was working with all public and private departments to complete the mission of Clean and GreenLahore.

