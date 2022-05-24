PHA organizes dengue awareness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday organized a dengue awareness walk from Liaquat Bagh to Murree Road.

Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa urged the citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness asking them to properly dispose of stagnant water.

He said the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He said PHA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration and the District Health Department to combat dengue.

Zaheer advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly.

He also directed the PHA officials to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of dengue in the office premises.

A large number of PHA officers and employees attended the walk.