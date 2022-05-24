UrduPoint.com

PHA Organizes Dengue Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:46 PM

PHA organizes dengue awareness walk

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday organized a dengue awareness walk from Liaquat Bagh to Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday organized a dengue awareness walk from Liaquat Bagh to Murree Road.

Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa urged the citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness asking them to properly dispose of stagnant water.

He said the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He said PHA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration and the District Health Department to combat dengue.

Zaheer advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly.

He also directed the PHA officials to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of dengue in the office premises.

A large number of PHA officers and employees attended the walk.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Murree Road Rawalpindi Bagh All From

Recent Stories

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital J ..

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital Journalists

18 minutes ago
 Govt to bring 'aggressive incentives package' for ..

Govt to bring 'aggressive incentives package' for E&P companies to find new hydr ..

2 minutes ago
 KMU Academic Council holds its 25th meeting

KMU Academic Council holds its 25th meeting

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for evolving a strategy to set revenu ..

Commissioner for evolving a strategy to set revenue targets more progressive

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court gives more time to constitute ..

Islamabad High Court gives more time to constitute judicial commission to probe ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Wong Discuss ..

Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Wong Discuss Ukraine's Crisis, Russia Sanct ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.