Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PHA organizes dengue awareness walks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday organized a dengue awareness walk to mark the anti-dengue day at various public parks of the provincial capital.

The walks were held at Jilani Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Botanical Garden and others seven zones of the city to sensitize people about the prevention of dengue virus.

PHA Director General Umar Jahangir led the walk held in Jilani Park.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the only solution to prevent dengue was to keep environment clean and dry.

He said that citizens must act responsibly to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds.

He urged the citizens to take special care and adopt priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in the open places.

He directed the PHA officials to take steps in preventing dengue spread in office premises.

PHA Director Misbahul Hassan Dar, Information Officer Nadia Toufai and other staffalso participated.

