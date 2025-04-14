PHA organizes Desi Dera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Parks & Horticulture Authority on Monday organized a Desi cultural Dera in connection with Punjabi Culture Day .

The Dera was set up on the premises of Commissioner's Office. Director General PHA Chudhry Muhammad Arshad was also present.

According to the PHA media consultant, the aim of the Punjabi Dera is to highlight rich Punjabi culture. He said that PHA was striving to introduce Punjab culture to new generations. PHA officers and officials and a large number of people from all walks of life visited the Dera.