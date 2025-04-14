Open Menu

PHA Organizes Desi Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PHA organizes Desi Dera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Parks & Horticulture Authority on Monday organized a Desi cultural Dera in connection with Punjabi Culture Day .

The Dera was set up on the premises of Commissioner's Office. Director General PHA Chudhry Muhammad Arshad was also present.

According to the PHA media consultant, the aim of the Punjabi Dera is to highlight rich Punjabi culture. He said that PHA was striving to introduce Punjab culture to new generations. PHA officers and officials and a large number of people from all walks of life visited the Dera.

Recent Stories

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable devel ..

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UNCTAD

11 minutes ago
 OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO W ..

OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

23 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

23 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

24 minutes ago
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

25 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan