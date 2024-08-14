PHA Organizes Flag-hoisting Ceremony At Allama Iqbal Park
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and district administration here on Wednesday organized an program and a flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate 78th Independence Day at Allama Iqbal Park.
Member National Assembly, Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Tahira Aurangzeb, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, DG, PHA Ahmed Ahsan Ranjha and other administration officers participated in the event as special guests.
Addressing the participants, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that the creation of sweet homeland, Pakistan was not less than a miracle and a gift and blessing of Allah. On this occasion the participants also offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
Congratulating the nation on Independence Day, she said that the students should work hard for the prosperity and development of the country.
On the occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb, the Commissioner, DC and DG, PHA also planted saplings in Allama Iqbal Park.
The Commissioner also distributed plants among the citizens at green points organized by PHA.
The DG PHA said that PHA is distributing free saplings among the citizens under Plant for Pakistan program to highlight the importance of plantation.
He said that PHA is providing free saplings to the citizens at green points under Monsoon Plantation campaign.
