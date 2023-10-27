Open Menu

PHA Organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Rawalpindi organized a Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Friday. Participants carried placards and banners in solidarity with Kashmiris and raised anti-India slogans. They vowed to keep raising their voices for the rights of Kashmiris and said that every Pakistani stands with them in their struggle for freedom. They urged the United Nations to act on resolutions concerning Kashmir so that Kashmiris could have the right to live according to their aspirations.

A PHA spokesperson said that the rally was organized as a Black Day protest against India's unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir Valley. The authority organized the rally on special instructions from the Punjab Government to express solidarity with the innocent people of occupied Kashmir. PHA officers, staff, and the public participated in the rally, which started at the Press Club in Rawalpindi and culminated at Murree Road.

