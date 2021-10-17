UrduPoint.com

PHA Organizes Mehfil-e-Milad At Rawal Park

Sun 17th October 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged here at Rawal Park by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood was chief guest at the programme.

Vice Chairman, PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid, Director General, PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a large number of PHA officers, employees and citizens attended the programme.

Adviser to the CM, Vice Chairman and DG on the occasion threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death," they added.

At the end, special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.

