PHA Organizes Musical Cultural Night At Fortress Stadium
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
As part of the ongoing Horse and Cattle Show celebrations, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore successfully organized a vibrant Musical Cultural Night at Fortress Stadium, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) As part of the ongoing Horse and Cattle Show celebrations, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore successfully organized a vibrant Musical Cultural Night at Fortress Stadium, here on Tuesday.
The event attracted a diverse audience, including families, children, and prominent figures from various sectors.
The highlight of the evening was a captivating performance by renowned folk singer Arif Lohar, who was joined by talented vocalist Nimra.
Their powerful voices and dynamic stage presence left the audience spellbound, creating an unforgettable cultural experience.
The event was open to the public at no charge, drawing a large crowd which expressed their appreciation for the meticulous arrangements and the high-quality entertainment provided.
The PHA Lahore continues to enrich the city's cultural landscape with such memorable events, fostering community engagement and celebrating local traditions.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad5 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs5 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal5 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan5 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects16 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections16 minutes ago