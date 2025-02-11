Open Menu

PHA Organizes Musical Cultural Night At Fortress Stadium

February 11, 2025

As part of the ongoing Horse and Cattle Show celebrations, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore successfully organized a vibrant Musical Cultural Night at Fortress Stadium, here on Tuesday

The event attracted a diverse audience, including families, children, and prominent figures from various sectors.

The highlight of the evening was a captivating performance by renowned folk singer Arif Lohar, who was joined by talented vocalist Nimra.

Their powerful voices and dynamic stage presence left the audience spellbound, creating an unforgettable cultural experience.

The event was open to the public at no charge, drawing a large crowd which expressed their appreciation for the meticulous arrangements and the high-quality entertainment provided.

The PHA Lahore continues to enrich the city's cultural landscape with such memorable events, fostering community engagement and celebrating local traditions.

