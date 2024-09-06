Open Menu

PHA Organizes Rally In Connection With Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Friday organized a rally in connection with Pakistan Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

Director General (DG) PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha while paying tributes to the martyrs of 1965 war said that the nation is proud of the martyrs and veterans of Pakistan Army. A large number of PHA employees and officers attended the rally.

Special prayers were also offered for the stability, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha addressing the participants said that all Pakistanis celebrate this national day as one of the proudest moments in the history of Pakistan when Pakistani soldiers sacrificed their lives in the war of 1965 to protect the homeland.

The participants while paying tributes to the Pakistani Forces said that the forces of Pakistan are the pride of the country.

“We are proud of their sacrifices given for the defense of the country,” he added.

Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) also organized a rally in connection with Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs.

A large number of MCR officers and staffers attended the rally.

