PHA Organizes Tree Plantation Campaign In Gulzar-e-Quaid
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi on Tuesday organized a plantation campaign here at the Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar-e-Quaid.
The children and teachers of the local school participated in the drive, which was part of the ongoing tree-plantation campaign launched in the city on the instructions of PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, a PHA spokesman said.
“Schools, colleges and university students are being included in the plantation campaign to highlight the importance of tree planting among the people,” he added.
The teachers of the local school appreciated the plantation campaign carried out by the PHA in Gulzar-e-Quaid, saying that the way in which the children were involved in the healthy activity was a positive initiative. The tree plantation would have a positive impact on the city’s weather.
PHA DG Ranjha in his remarks said trees and plants were of great importance for the life of humans and animals.
The schoolchildren expressed their determination to fully participate in the PHA’s plantation drive in the future.
