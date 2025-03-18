Open Menu

PHA Organizes Tree Plantation Campaign In Gulzar-e-Quaid

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM

PHA organizes tree plantation campaign in Gulzar-e-Quaid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi on Tuesday organized a plantation campaign here at the Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar-e-Quaid.

The children and teachers of the local school participated in the drive, which was part of the ongoing tree-plantation campaign launched in the city on the instructions of PHA Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, a PHA spokesman said.

“Schools, colleges and university students are being included in the plantation campaign to highlight the importance of tree planting among the people,” he added.

The teachers of the local school appreciated the plantation campaign carried out by the PHA in Gulzar-e-Quaid, saying that the way in which the children were involved in the healthy activity was a positive initiative. The tree plantation would have a positive impact on the city’s weather.

PHA DG Ranjha in his remarks said trees and plants were of great importance for the life of humans and animals.

The schoolchildren expressed their determination to fully participate in the PHA’s plantation drive in the future.

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

46 minutes ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

56 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

2 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

5 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

6 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

6 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan