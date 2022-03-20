UrduPoint.com

PHA Organizes Vintage Car Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organized a vintage car rally at Liberty roundabout in connection with the ongoing 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela'.

According to PHA sources here, more than 80 royal, modified and rare vintage cars participated in the rally.

As many as 25 sports and rare motorbikes also took part in the rally.

Different cars remained major source of attraction for the car lovers.

The rally started from Liberty roundabout and concluded at Jillani Park.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA  Additional Director General Muneeb-ur-Rehman speaking on this occasion said that healthy activities help in protecting youngsters from indulging in bad habits.

They said that different recreational facilities were being provided to people in Jashan-e-Baharan Mela.

PHA would keep taking steps for the promotion of sports related activities in future as well, they added.

>