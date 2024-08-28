PHA Park In Lower Topa To Increase Recreational Activities. DC Murree
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit Lower Topa to review development work on under-construction PHA Park.
According to the details, DC was briefed by the concerned authorities regarding the ongoing development work and renovation in the park.
He directed the concerned authorities to complete the development work as soon as possible.
"No negligence will be tolerated in this regard", he said while emphasizing speedy work on the project.
The deputy commissioner observed that with the completion of the ongoing development work in the park, positive entertainment would be available to the public. He further said that the park would increase the recreational activities in the area. He also directed PHA officials to ensure supervision of renovation work.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'23 minutes ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor33 minutes ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa33 minutes ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan33 minutes ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted53 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation1 hour ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister1 hour ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts1 hour ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)1 hour ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik2 hours ago