PHA Park in Lower Topa to increase recreational activities. DC Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit Lower Topa to review development work on under-construction PHA Park.

According to the details, DC was briefed by the concerned authorities regarding the ongoing development work and renovation in the park.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete the development work as soon as possible.

"No negligence will be tolerated in this regard", he said while emphasizing speedy work on the project.

The deputy commissioner observed that with the completion of the ongoing development work in the park, positive entertainment would be available to the public. He further said that the park would increase the recreational activities in the area. He also directed PHA officials to ensure supervision of renovation work.