PHA pinpoints locations for plantation in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has pinpointed location for plantation, including Miyawaki forestation, for creating awareness among people about 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign.

In a briefing session was held here on Friday, with PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema in the chair.

The session was told that tenders had been called for 20 Miyawaki forestation of different sizes in city and work on the project would start soon.

Urban forests near Niamoana nursery and 50 by 150 meter greenbelt on Samundri Road have been developed.

Similarly, 7,500 saplings have been planted in Kaleem Shaheed Park and a Miyawaki forestation had been developed near main Razaabad Road.

Besides, 2,000 plants have been planted in Millat Park on the occasion of plant for 'Pakistan Day'.

The forests have also been planted in front of WAPDA office and Raza Garden alongside the Rakh branch canal.