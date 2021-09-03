UrduPoint.com

PHA Pinpoints Locations For Plantation In City

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

PHA pinpoints locations for plantation in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has pinpointed location for plantation, including Miyawaki forestation, for creating awareness among people about 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign.

In a briefing session was held here on Friday, with PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema in the chair.

The session was told that tenders had been called for 20 Miyawaki forestation of different sizes in city and work on the project would start soon.

Urban forests near Niamoana nursery and 50 by 150 meter greenbelt on Samundri Road have been developed.

Similarly, 7,500 saplings have been planted in Kaleem Shaheed Park and a Miyawaki forestation had been developed near main Razaabad Road.

Besides, 2,000 plants have been planted in Millat Park on the occasion of plant for 'Pakistan Day'.

The forests have also been planted in front of WAPDA office and Raza Garden alongside the Rakh branch canal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed WAPDA Pakistan Day Road Samundri

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

48 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

44 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

44 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

44 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.