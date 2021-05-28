UrduPoint.com
PHA Plans Activities On World Environment Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will mark the Work Environment Day on June 5 by distributing saplings, plants in various areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will mark the Work Environment Day on June 5 by distributing saplings, plants in various areas of the provincial capital.

Talking to APP, a spokesperson for the department, Nadia Toufial, said that the authority had planned to arrange more activities to celebrate the day such as plants distribution in cycle carts, especially designed by the department.

She said that the PHA was playing its crucial role in marking the World Environment Day under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan initiative. She added that the PHA would contribute towards the government's Ten Billions Tree Tsunami project with an aim to promote clean environment in the country.

The PHA has successfully completed 51 Miyawaki Urban Forests projects in various parts of Lahore already.

After the successful completion of urban forests, the PHA has started working on identifying more such spots, where urban forests could be established.

The PHA has planted different species of trees under the Miyawaki technique of plantation and developed 51 urban forests in the city which was covering a total land of 153 kanals.

The PHA has planted over 160,605 kinds of saplings and plants in these urban forests. The spokesperson said that the growth of plants, which were planted under the particular technique, was 10 times faster than normal plants, adding that these mini urban forests were properly maintained by the authority and have major role in controlling pollution in the city.\395

