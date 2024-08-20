PHA Plans Commercial Nurseries
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Lahore's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated a comprehensive plan to establish commercial nurseries at various locations throughout the city. As part of this initiative, the second-largest commercial nursery in Lahore will be developed at the Race Course Park.
The PHA has already commenced construction work for the new commercial nursery, which will feature an array of exotic, rare, and high-value plants at the Jillani Park nursery. The nursery will offer a wide selection of indoor and outdoor plants, shrubs and other ornamental flowers.
These plants will be sold at discounted rates to gardening enthusiasts and the private sector. Prior to this, the PHA successfully had established a commercial nursery in Gulberg, where flowers such as zinnia, cosmos, jasmine, and roses are currently available for purchase.
In a statement, Director General of PHA, Muhammad Tahir Watto, said the establishment of the Race Course Nursery is part of a broader plan to increase revenue. The PHA achieved a historic profit of Rs2.5 billion in the last fiscal year, with revenue doubling the previous year's targets due to an effective strategy.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication1 hour ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas1 hour ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank1 hour ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank1 hour ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago