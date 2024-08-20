PHA plans commercial nurseries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Lahore's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated a comprehensive plan to establish commercial nurseries at various locations throughout the city. As part of this initiative, the second-largest commercial nursery in Lahore will be developed at the Race Course Park.

The PHA has already commenced construction work for the new commercial nursery, which will feature an array of exotic, rare, and high-value plants at the Jillani Park nursery. The nursery will offer a wide selection of indoor and outdoor plants, shrubs and other ornamental flowers.

These plants will be sold at discounted rates to gardening enthusiasts and the private sector. Prior to this, the PHA successfully had established a commercial nursery in Gulberg, where flowers such as zinnia, cosmos, jasmine, and roses are currently available for purchase.

In a statement, Director General of PHA, Muhammad Tahir Watto, said the establishment of the Race Course Nursery is part of a broader plan to increase revenue. The PHA achieved a historic profit of Rs2.5 billion in the last fiscal year, with revenue doubling the previous year's targets due to an effective strategy.