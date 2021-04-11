PHA plans more Miyawaki urban forests around Lahore city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has devised a comprehensive plan to expand urban forestation after successfully completing plantation of 51 Miyawaki urban forests in the provincial capital.

The PHA, on the Punjab government initiative, developed 51 urban forests in various selected areas of the provincial capital. After getting green signal from the authorities concerned, the department started working on identifying more spots to be developed under the project.

PHA Director Horticulture Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar told APP that the scope of the clean and green initiative of the Punjab government would further expanded to surroundings of Lahore.

The PHA planted different species of trees in accordance with the Miyawaki technique of plantation and developed 51 urban forests in the city, which was covering the total land of 153.75 kanals and around 160,605 various kinds of saplings and plants had been planted in these urban forests, he added.

A PHA spokesperson, while giving some details of the project, said that the growth of saplings, which were planted under the particular technique, was 10 times faster than normal plants, adding that these mini urban forests were properly maintained by the authority and play crucial role in controlling pollution in the city.

She said that such saplings absorbed 40 per cent carbon dioxide, which helped reduce environmental pollution sufficiently.

To a question, the spokesperson said that around four Miyawaki urban forests had been set up at Jilani Park on over 12 kanals of land and 13,250 saplings were planted in the four urban forests to enhance the beauty of the city, adding that these forests in Jilani Park were attracting visitors a lot these days.

She said that four such forests were established in Jilani Parks, as many in Jallo Botanical Garden, five at Canal left side of Harbanspura to Fatehgarh and two at Halloki Interchange. Meanwhile, the PHA also planted urban forests at G-1 Market Park, Shadman Market, Begum Kot triangle Shahdara, Aujun Road Green Town, Qainchi Park Ferozpur Road, Faisal Town, Circular Garden, Ghalib Market Park, B-1 Park Johar Town, Ayubia Market Park Muslim Town, Moon Market, Karim Block Market, Gulshan-e-Ravi Market, Qarshi Park Gulberg and other public points.

About completion of project, she said that less than a year was spent for completion of the project .The first urban forest in the city was inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Shadman Market Park in August 2020.

\395