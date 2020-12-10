PHA plans to compile record of planted saplings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :In a bid to make the tree planting process fruitful across the city, Parks and Horticulture Authority has decided to compile a complete record of trees and plants planted in parks, on green belts, roadsides and other places.

It was stated by the Vice chairman PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain while talking with officers and staff concerned during his special visit to Rawal Road Park.

He said that each plant and tree will be numbered and they will be covered with their introductory plaques.

PHA would take various steps to naturalize parks, green belts and boulevards to help the Prime Minister's "Clean and Green Pakistan Movement" come to fruition.

Malik Abid Hussain told that we are setting up nurseries of different types of flowers and other plants in each park and the existing nurseries will be further improved with the active cooperation and participation of Punjab Forests and Agriculture Departments.

He mentioned that realizing the problems, the Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, which is a movement of every Pakistani without any political or sectarian affiliation. "We will make Pakistan truly clean and green without burdening the government exchequer by involving the well-beings in making park lush green." he added.