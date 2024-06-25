PHA Plans To Set Up More Theme Restaurants, Shops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to set up more theme restaurants and shops at different locations of the city in order to increase revenues of the department.
This was stated by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan during his visit to Fatima Jinnah Nursery on Tuesday.
He said that survey has been completed with making new theme restaurants and shops by keeping in view the importance of increasing income of the department. He said that a comprehensive plan was being formulated for this purpose.
He said that tender for constructions of PHA Complex at Jinnah Park would be floated during the next month.
The DG PHA said that nurseries of the department would be upgraded while improvement was being ensured at green belts and parks of the city.
He said that increasing revenue of the department, maximum tree plantation and best recreational spots for masses was top priority and added that maximum resources were being utilized for this purpose.
