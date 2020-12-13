PHA planted 16,296 plants for city beautification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted 16,296 plants at various areas for the beautification of the city.

According to PHA Managing Director Asima Ejaz Cheema, the PHA planted 6398 plants at the banks of Rakh Branch Canal and 9898 plants in other parts of the city besides renovating Usman Park in Iqbal Town and developing new greenbelts. Landscaping was also being conducted to further enhance the beauty of the city, she added.

She further said the Parks & Horticulture Authority was making strenuous efforts to make "Clean and Green" drive successful.

The PHA MD said that field in-charges had been directed to get weekly performance reports of their towns and submit it to the PHA head office.

She said the performance of field staff would be checked and steps would be taken for green land development, plantation, landscaping and beautification.

He said that work on new greenbelt at Narwala Road in Jinnah Town, in commercial market of Gulfishan Colony and Shadab Park had been completed.

Similarly, a new park near PIA office Lyallpur Town has been developed. The development of 900x100 feetgreen belt in front of Dynasty Restaurant in Madina Town and development of new green belt of 400x100feet in front of Chiniot Palace had been completed besides planting new trees there, she added.