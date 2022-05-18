UrduPoint.com

PHA Planted 400 Trees At Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

PHA planted 400 trees at canal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted around 400 fruity plants and trees alongside the canal, here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, PHA Director General appreciated the role of civil society for making the country green, adding that the 400 plants were given by the civil society which were planted at canal.

He also appreciated the PHA staff for doing their outdoor duties in extreme weather. He maintained that PHA striving to make the city more beautiful by carrying out various beautification projects. He urged the people to play their active role in green activities and plant more trees.

He also demanded support form civil society for enhancing green areas of the city.

Civil Society representative Nada Haider thanked the PHA and vowedto provide more trees, plants and saplings to the authority.

