'PHA Planting Saplings At Parks, Green Belts To Beautify City'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is utilising all possible resources to make the city lush green by planting varieties of trees and saplings of various flowers.

This was said by PHA Director General Rai Naeemullah Bhatti here on Friday.

He said that new trees and flower plants were being planted at all parks, roadsides and green belts, adding that the PHA staff had been strictly directed for proper looking after plants.

He urged people to plant saplings in their vicinity which will help to end pollution besides providinga pleasant environment to people.

