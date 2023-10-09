Open Menu

PHA Planting Trees To Combat Air Pollution Prior To Winter Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore is carrying out an ambitious tree-planting campaign throughout the provincial metropolis to combat air pollution prior to winter season.

According to PHA sources here on Monday environmental pollution is an annual concern for Lahore, with a substantial concentration of tiny airborne particles posing a risk to residents, particularly in October and November.

To address this issue well in advance, the PHA decided earlier this year to expand Lahore’s green cover by planting trees. The PHA has planted more than 250,000 trees.

The PHA conducted three tree plantation drives in Gajju Matta, Khayaban-i-Jinnah, and Kamahan village, planting thousands of saplings.

Sources said that PHA is focusing on planting trees with a high capacity to reduce pollutants, such as the Norway maple and Largeleaf linden.

Environment experts emphasised that such trees effectively filter pollutants, absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen into the atmosphere, and help cool homes, sources added.

The PHA urged Lahore’s residents to refrain from burning household garbage, as it is harmful for human health and environment.

