PHA plants 100 date saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is planting saplings at all entry and exit points of the city.

PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said here on Tuesday that 100 date plants have been planted in greenbelt from Narrwala Road to Aminpur Interchange, while hundreds of plants of different varieties including Gull-e-Nashtar have been planted along the expressway.

She said that measures were underway to bring greenery along the national highways and other main roads of the city.