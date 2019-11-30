UrduPoint.com
PHA Plants 300 Saplings Along Canal Road

Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

PHA plants 300 saplings along Canal Road

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday planted around 300 saplings along Lahore Canal Road under its ongoing Clean & Green Pakistan campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday planted around 300 saplings along Lahore Canal Road under its ongoing Clean & Green Pakistan campaign.

PHA Director Admin Amir Ibrahim, along with other officials, planted sapling and said due to rapid climate change in the world including Pakistan, it was imperative that every citizen should participate actively in the plantation process.

PHA Director (Zone-1) Javed Hamid also participated in the plantation campaign and said, "We all have a responsibility to fulfill our duty to make the country green and clean", adding that pollution was destroying environment.

PHA Director Finance Usman Ghani, Assistant Director Zaheerul Hassan and other officials concerned were also present at the occasion.

