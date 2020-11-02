PHA plants 30,000 saplings

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad planted 30,000 saplings during October 2020 for beautification of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad planted 30,000 saplings during October 2020 for beautification of the city.

According to PHA Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema, the Authority was taking steps for upgradation of parks and green-belts in Faisalabad.

In this connection, it has also arranged walks and seminars to create awareness for maintaining beauty of the city.

She said that the PHA has not only planted 30,000 saplings but also developed and renovated four parks and eight green-belts in Faisalabad.

For this purpose, all stakeholders were taken into confidence, she added.