PHA plants 31,000 saplings during monsoon season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted 31,000 saplings during monsoon season.

According to Director Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood, the authority had planted more saplings than its target during the monsoon as the PHA was given a target of 18,000 saplings for monsoon tree plantation campaign while it managed to plant 31,000 saplings.

The authority was also given a target of planting 200,000 saplings by the end of December this year, he said and expressed the confidence that the target would be achieved before time.

He informed that PHA also monitors saplings through geo-tagging after planting as DG PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa had given clear instructions that saplings should be taken care of after planting.

To a question, he said that the authority was working beyond its jurisdiction and planting saplings in Cantt and Murree areas.

During the current monsoon season, PHA also provided 5,000 saplings to the education Department, private educational institutions and District Council Rawalpindi to plant within the boundary walls of their premises, he added.

Sheikh Tariq said that all possible steps were being taken to make the city green as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the instructions of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood.