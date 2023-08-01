Open Menu

PHA Plants 3,500 Saplings

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PHA plants 3,500 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted 3,500 saplings in green belts, airport chowk, Jhang road under Miyawaki afforestation, here on Tuesday.

Talking to media on the occasion, Director General Zamir Hussain said that the saplings planted under Miyawaki afforestation grow rapidly. The Miywaki forests are also helpful in reducing environmental pollution, he said.

Related Topics

Road Jhang Media Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

4 minutes ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

1 hour ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

2 hours ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

3 hours ago
ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

4 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

5 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan