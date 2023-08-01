PHA plants 3,500 saplings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted 3,500 saplings in green belts, airport chowk, Jhang road under Miyawaki afforestation, here on Tuesday.

Talking to media on the occasion, Director General Zamir Hussain said that the saplings planted under Miyawaki afforestation grow rapidly. The Miywaki forests are also helpful in reducing environmental pollution, he said.