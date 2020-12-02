UrduPoint.com
PHA Plants 50,000 Saplings In City

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema on Wednesday said the PHA was taking steps for beautification of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asima Ejaz Cheema on Wednesday said the PHA was taking steps for beautification of the city.

Talking about performance of the authority, she said the PHA had so far planted more than 50,000 saplings in the city.

She said the PHA also upgraded boundary walls, jogging tracks in various public parks besides establishing new parks in Abdullah Bridge Colony, Shadab Colony and Millat Town.

She said the PHA also established green belts at 10 places in the city to add beauty of the city. Under the master beautification plan, rehabilitation and renovation of Canal Road is also being completed rapidly.

The PHA had also established a children library in Jinnah Garden besides setting up acomplaint cell to receive public complaints, she added.

