PHA Plants 600 Fruity Trees In Greater Iqbal Park

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 600 fruity trees and saplings at Greater Iqbal Park under its ongoing 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign, here on Friday.

As many as 600 saplings of cassia, 20 saplings of teak and 20 saplings of cordia were planted during the plantation activity.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed said that joint efforts were needed to cope with environmental challenges as none can handle the situation, adding that everyone should play its due role and plant maximum saplings and trees in their premises.

The DG said that PHA had started various plantations drives under which plantation activities were being carried out at various points of the city as current season was suitable for plantation.

He added that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), welfare organizations, educational institutions and public and private offices were being engaged for the promotion of plantation.

Regarding the Shining and Green Lahore campaign, DG PHA Zeeshan Javed said that small and big trees were being planted on the highways and green belts of different areas daily. The officers of PHA were monitoring the work, he added.

