PHA plants 600 saplings to mark Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday planted around 600 fruity plants at Canal Road on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed in a statement said that Morus alba (Shahtoot), Jawa Plum and Guava plants were planted under Pakistan Day plantation drive at alongside main canal of the provincial capital. He mentioned that all available resources would be utilized to plant maximum saplings in different areas of the city, saying that the PHA was striving to renovate public parks of the city besides plantation.

Javed said the government's green initiatives were aimed at making the country a better place for the future generations, urging the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive.

"Pakistan has been blessed with weather conditions suitable for every kind of plant," he said.

The DG maintained that the authority was making sincere efforts to provide a clean and healthy environment to citizens as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ChiefMinister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar," He urged the citizens to come forward and playtheir part to make the spring plantation campaign launched by the PHA a success.