PHA plants 6,000 saplings in city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's directives, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha, under the leadership of Director General Taqueer Haider Kazmi, planted 6,000 saplings across the city as part of the Green Pakistan initiative.

According to PHA Media consultant Shafqat Awan on Sunday, the PHA director general emphasised the importance of each staff member contributing to the Green Pakistan campaign by planting a tree. Additionally, 2,000 saplings were distributed free of charge to the public. Kazmi stated that officials have been assigned duties to ensure that the entire city is greened.

Deputy Director (Admin) Shafique Khan Niazi, Deputy Director (Finance and Planning) Ghazala Kanwal, Assistant Director (Admin) Ali Hasan Rana, and Assistant Director (Horticulture) Safeer Asad, along with the entire staff, actively participated in the campaign.