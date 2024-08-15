PHA plants 6000 saplings on Youm-e-Azadi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha planted over 6000 saplings here in the city on the occasion of 77th independence day of Pakistan.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi himself remained in the field and monitored the saplings plantation process in the city.

He also distributed 2000 saplings free of charge among the citizens.

Deputy Director (Admin) Shafique Khan Niazi, Deputy Director (Finance & planing) Ghazala Kanwal, Assistant Director Ali Hasan Rana,and Assistant Director (Horticulture) Safeer Asad were also present on the occasion.