PHA Plants 6000 Saplings On Youm-e-Azadi
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha planted over 6000 saplings here in the city on the occasion of 77th independence day of Pakistan.
Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi himself remained in the field and monitored the saplings plantation process in the city.
He also distributed 2000 saplings free of charge among the citizens.
Deputy Director (Admin) Shafique Khan Niazi, Deputy Director (Finance & planing) Ghazala Kanwal, Assistant Director Ali Hasan Rana,and Assistant Director (Horticulture) Safeer Asad were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel6 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan6 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates9 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC9 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas9 hours ago