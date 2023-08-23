Open Menu

PHA Plants 700 Shade Trees In Front Of Kamran's Baradari

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has embarked upon a momentous journey to restore the allure of the road in front of Kamran's Baradari.

Under the guidance of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, an effort for tree plantation has been set in motion, rejuvenating a location once marred by a refuse heap�nestled near the factory area premises.

This endeavour has yielded fruition with the establishment of 700 shade trees, their stature varying between 6 to 8 feet, adorning the vacant expanses lining the Begum Kot to Farrukhabad route, spanning two and a half kilometers.

A noteworthy facet of this venture is the eclectic selection of tree species, including Pulkan Bori, Amaltas, Arjun, Neem, Sukh Chain, among other varietals, meticulously cultivated and integrated into the landscape.

Supervised by In-charge Javed Hamid and overseen by Supervisors Rana Maqsood and Muhammad Nadeem, the comprehensive cleansing and tree plantinginitiative has been executed with precision, contributing to the revival of thearea's historical Mughal splendour.

