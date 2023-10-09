Open Menu

PHA Plants 85,000 Saplings During Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted 85,000 saplings at 20 Miyawaki

forests at different places in the city.

Director General Zamir Hussain said on Monday that several monuments had been installed

at all bypass chowks for beautification.

He said over 40,000 plants had also been distributed among citizens during recent tree plantation drives.

The PHA had also completed a project of installation of multi-colour fountains, he added.

He said a project of modern parks at a cost of Rs 400 million on the site of

an old vegetable market had been launched in the city.

The work on construction and development on six new parks was also being completed,

he said and added in order to increase revenue of the department, a business plan had been prepared.

