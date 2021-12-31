PHA plants large number of saplings in 55 parks, open areas

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted a large number of lush green, fruit and flower-bearing plants in 55 amusement parks, recreational places and open areas in Rawalpindi during tree-plantation campaigns of this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted a large number of lush green, fruit and flower-bearing plants in 55 amusement parks, recreational places and open areas in Rawalpindi during tree-plantation campaigns of this year.

According to Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Asif Mehmood, the educational institutions and students were also encouraged to plant maximum saplings at available open spaces and parks.

"The leveling of the land for Miyawaki forests has also been started. It will be grown on unused state-own barren land in Rawalpindi," he said.

He informed that nearly 310,000 saplings were planted in different parts of the city and other places under monsoon tree plantation campaign 2021.

According to Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the authority would grow more Miyawaki forests in the city.

He informed that after the successful experiment of a Miyawaki forest project near Rialto Chowk on Murree Road, more such projects were being envisaged in the city to overcome the adverse impact of pollution caused by vehicular traffic and industrial emissions.

He informed that a Miyawaki forest was grown at three acre land and nearly 8500 local plants were grown in April this year at Rialto Park and the area had been turned into an urban forest.

The RDA and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were planning to grow more Miyawaki forests on thousands of acres of barren and uncultivated lands under Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Clean and Green Pakistan Project".

The Chairman said that all saplings planted at Rialto Chowk have grown 12 to 14 feet tall and the project remained 100 per cent successful which had encouraged them to plant more trees.

"Therefore, more Miyawaki forests would be grown under the urban plantation project and trees would be planted in different areas," he added.

