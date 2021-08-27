UrduPoint.com

PHA Plants Over 100,000 Saplings On New Islamabad Airport Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

PHA plants over 100,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood has planted over 100,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority was carrying out mass plantation under ongoing monsoon plantation campaign and the target of 200,000 plants given by the Punjab government to the authority would be achieved before September 15.

PHA took solid steps to complete the tree plantation target in Rawalpindi city, she said.

Various types of saplings were being planted at a distance of 8 to 10 feet by the authority along side new Islamabad Airport Road, she said adding, plantation was being carried out with the help of various private institutions.

The Adviser had directed the authorities concerned to complete the plantation target at the earliest, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Road Rawalpindi September Airport

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

3 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

11 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

17 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

22 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

32 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.