PHA plants over 100,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood has planted over 100,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority was carrying out mass plantation under ongoing monsoon plantation campaign and the target of 200,000 plants given by the Punjab government to the authority would be achieved before September 15.

PHA took solid steps to complete the tree plantation target in Rawalpindi city, she said.

Various types of saplings were being planted at a distance of 8 to 10 feet by the authority along side new Islamabad Airport Road, she said adding, plantation was being carried out with the help of various private institutions.

The Adviser had directed the authorities concerned to complete the plantation target at the earliest, she added.