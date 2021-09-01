UrduPoint.com

PHA Plants Over 170,000 Saplings Under Monsoon Plantation Drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted over 170,000 saplings in different city areas, Murree and alongside new Islamabad Airport Road.

According to Director Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood, the monsoon plantation drive was in full swing and all-out efforts were being made to achieve the plantation target of 200,000 saplings given by Punjab government.

PHA was also striving to renovate public parks of the city besides plantation and as per vision of the Advisor to the Chief Minister, Asif Mehmood, more facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks, he added.

He informed that thousands of saplings of different species would be planted in Potohar Park next week while plantation would also be carried out alongside GT Road with the help of male and female students and private institutions.

The authority was carrying out mass plantation under ongoing monsoon plantation campaign and the target of 200,000 plants would be achieved before September 15.

The plantation was being carried out with the help of various private institutions, he said adding, PHA had planted over 120,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road.

He informed that PHA also planted saplings at Fazaia College Nur Khan Base and sixth road under ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Saplings were planted on sixth road with the help of local community while Principal Fazia College and students also took part in the plantation drive conducted in the college premises.

He said, PHA had planted over 31,000 saplings in city areas during this season.

PHA was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar.

The Authority and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had also jointly organized a monsoon tree plantation campaign on Murree Expressway and Kashmir Point.

PHA planted thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of the city. The citizens and students of schools and colleges were also motivated and involved in the ongoing plantation campaign.

The authority was also making efforts to spread awareness about importance of trees and plantation campaign, he said.

To a question he said that the authority was working beyond its jurisdiction and planting saplings in Cantt, Murree areas and new Airport Road.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the monsoon plantation campaign launched by PHA a success.

