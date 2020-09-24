PHA plants over 30,000 saplings

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted over 30,000 saplings of different varieties during the current plantation drive.

PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said that Authority was playing its role actively and planting saplings at all available places under the PM's 10 billion Tree Programme.

She said that different varieties of saplings and flowers were being planted at green-belts, parks, roundabouts and triangles.