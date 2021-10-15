PHA plants over 300,000 saplings under Clean & Green program

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted over 300,000 saplings under Clean and Green Pakistan programme in Rawalpindi city while solid steps are being taken to beautify several areas, renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted over 300,000 saplings under Clean and Green Pakistan programme in Rawalpindi city while solid steps are being taken to beautify several areas, renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments.

Director General (DG) PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa said all available resources were utilized to achieve the plantation target set for monsoon plantation campaign 2021 which help reduce environmental pollution.

He said PHA, in collaboration with the departments concerned under the Glorious Rawalpindi project, was also taking solid steps for the betterment and beautification of the city, he told APP.

PHA was striving to renovate public parks of the city besides carrying out plantation, he said adding, more facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks.

PHA had come up with a tree plantation plan on the banks of Nullah Leh, adding, seeds of locally grown plants in over 50,000 soil balls were planted along the banks.

The soil balls were thrown over a stretch of 14 kms and the tree-planting process was also extended to Soan River.

This was a unique method of tree plantation being practiced elsewhere in the world and Karachi and Lahore.

They said PHA staff had prepared over 50,000 soil balls in this respect.

He said the banks of the Leh were fertile but looked ugly owing to the lack of trees. The campaign not only helped grow trees sprout along the banks making the 14 kms stretch lush green, but also provided clean air to the people living in the surrounding areas which significantly reduced temperature.

